Storm Eunice: Disruption expected across the East Midlands
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News
- Published
The East Midlands is braced for strong winds as Storm Eunice hits the region.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for strong wind between 05:00 and 21:00 GMT on Friday with gusts potentially reaching 70 to 80mph.
On Thursday rail passengers were advised to change their travel plans to avoid disruption due to a "skeleton service" running.
Several parks and attractions have also announced their closures and outdoor markets have been cancelled.
East Midlands Railway asked passengers to complete their journeys on Thursday, Saturday or Sunday if possible as they said they would be running fewer trains due to the high winds and risk of flying debris.
Matt Stacey, head of stations, said they were "concerned about the severity of the storm that's coming" and said they could not guarantee services would run as normal on Friday.
He said the most significant impact would be to high-speed trains from Derby, Nottingham and Sheffield to London.
Park closures
In Nottinghamshire, Newstead Abbey, Rufford Abbey, Sherwood Forest and Wollaton Park are closed and the play areas at Nottingham Castle are shut.
Calke Abbey in Derbyshire, Rutland Water and Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire have also announced they will be closed.
Outdoor markets have also been cancelled, including in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, Clifton and Bulwell markets in Nottingham and Hinckley market in Leicestershire.
In Mansfield, council workers were called to remove several fallen trees and branches on Thursday.
The district council said it was expecting to receive many more calls on Friday and warned people to "be prepared and take extra care."
Leicestershire County Council also said emergency crews were on standby, "ready to deal with disruption" and keep roads and footpaths safe.
Councillor Ozzy O'Shea said: "We will constantly monitor the weather situation and resources will be available if needed.
"However, along with other agencies, we would also urge people to consider only making journeys if essential."
National Highways also advised motorists to be careful of strong winds if travelling on the M1 between junctions 22 and 23 in Leicestershire.
East Midlands Airport urged anyone travelling on Friday to check with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information and to allow plenty of time for their journey to the airport.
