Melton Carnegie Museum reopens following refurbishment
- Published
A town museum that showcases, among other things, a collection of artwork, Viking archaeology and a history of pork pie making, has reopened following refurbishment works.
Melton Carnegie Museum closed at the end of December to allow painting and decorating works to be carried out.
During the work, many of the museum's artefacts were photographed, catalogued and stored, before being redisplayed.
Leicestershire County Council described the museum as a "gem".
The council said spaces in the museum had been made lighter and brighter, with the removal of panels in the entrance to highlight the building's original features.
The exhibition galleries have also been painted.
The works are part of an ongoing programme that will continue over the next few months and will also see updates to some of the displays and interpretation panels.
Christine Radford, the council's cabinet member for heritage, leisure and arts, said: "Melton Carnegie Museum is a wonderful showcase for the history and people of this vibrant market town and the wider borough, which attracts visitors of all ages from within the county and far beyond.
"The improvement works have made our gem of a museum an even more welcoming and attractive place to visit."
The museum features displays on the history of the town's famous cheese and pork pies, as well as paintings by the sporting artist John Ferneley and Anglo Saxon and Viking archaeology.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.