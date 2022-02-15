A46: Two more charged with murder after fatal crash
Two men have been charged with murder after two people died in a crash on a dual carriageway.
The crash happened on the A46 near the Six Hills junction in Leicestershire at 01:35 GMT on Friday.
Leicestershire Police said a silver Skoda left the road and two men inside were pronounced dead at the scene.
Raees Jamal, 21, and Rekan Karwan, 28, were charged after three women - aged 21, 22 and 45 - also accused of murder went before magistrates earlier.
Mr Jamal, of Lingdale Close, Leicester, and Mr Karwan, of Tomlin Road, Leicester, will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Natasha Akhtar, 21, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham, Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and Mahek Bukhari, 22, both of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent, appeared before magistrates on Tuesday.
They were remanded in custody and are due at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday.
