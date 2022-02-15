A46: Women in court charged with murder after fatal crash
- Published
Three women have appeared in court charged with murder after two people died in a crash on a dual carriageway.
The collision happened on the A46 near the Six Hills junction in Leicestershire at 01:35 GMT on Friday.
Leicestershire Police said a silver Skoda left the road and two men inside were pronounced dead at the scene.
Natasha Akhtar, 21, from Birmingham, Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and Mahek Bukhari, 22, both from Stoke-on-Trent, appeared before magistrates on Tuesday.
The trio were remanded in custody after their appearance at Leicester Magistrates' Court.
They will appear at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.