A46: Three women charged with murder after fatal crash
- Published
Three women have been charged with murder after two people died in a crash on a Leicestershire dual carriageway.
The collision happened on the A46 near to the Six Hills junction at about 01:35 GMT on Friday.
Leicestershire Police said a silver Skoda left the carriageway and two men inside were pronounced dead at the scene.
Three women, aged 45 and 22 from Stoke-on-Trent and 21 from Birmingham, have been charged with murder.
They will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Police said their enquiries showed two other cars - a grey Audi TT and a blue Seat Leon - had also been travelling in the area at the time of the collision.
They previously said the cars had "been travelling at speed".
On Monday, two men aged 21 and 27 from Leicester were arrested on suspicion of murder, they remain in police custody.
A 20-year-old man who was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder has since been released from police custody with no further action to be taken.
