Great Glen: Driver killed and woman injured in crash
A driver has died and a woman sustained serious injuries in a crash in Leicestershire.
Leicestershire Police said the crash, in London Road, Great Glen, was reported to officers at 21:45 GMT on Sunday and involved a Ford Transit van.
Officers believe the van left the road and came to rest in a brook.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and a female passenger was taken to hospital, with her condition described as critical but stable.
The vehicle was travelling towards Glen Gorse roundabout when the collision occurred, the force added.
Witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage have been asked to contact police.
