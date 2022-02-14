Pop-up pantries provide half-term food for families
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
Nineteen pop-up community pantries across Leicester have provided food to families struggling to make ends meet this half term.
Families who pre-registered could come to the centres to select food to replace free school meals.
The city council, working with food businesses, said the new set-up replaced food boxes and gave families more choice.
Organisers said they expected to help about 8,500 families.
Leicester City Council joined up with Leicester-based food producer Samworth Brothers and surplus retailer The Company Shop to provide eligible families with fruit, vegetables, milk, bread and store cupboard essentials.
The sites, including local schools, children's centres, leisure centres, the King Power stadium and the Morningside Arena, were open last week so families could prepare for the holiday.
Each was able to select a good food hamper and additional items from the community pantry, choosing food that their child likes to eat up to a value of around £15.
Deputy city mayor Sarah Russell, who leads the city council's anti-poverty agenda, said: "It's been another tough year for everyone, but it's been particularly difficult for families on low incomes, especially as we see fuel and food prices soaring.
"Around 14,500 children and young people in Leicester are eligible for free school meals and it's vital that they don't miss out on a meal when the schools are closed.
"It's not often the kids will go without food but this help means the parents will be able to eat and keep the heating on."
