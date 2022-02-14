Leicester drivers warned of half-term road closures
Drivers in Leicester are being warned of a series of roadworks across the city this half term.
Almost £400,000 is being spent on three sets of repair work, including on Victoria Park Road, over the next two weeks, with full closures in place.
Scraptoft Lane will be closed this week, while Aylstone Road will have lane closures overnight.
Aylstone Road will see further works in the spring as part of a scheme to improve cycle and footpaths.
More than 8,000 square metres of Victoria Park Road is being resurfaced in two phases, the first running from Welford Road to Queens Road until 19 February, the city council said.
Traffic diversions will be in place.
The second phase will concentrate on St Mary's Road to London Road, from 20 to 23 February.
Scraptoft Lane will be resurfaced between Colchester Road and Wigley Road, with work going on until 18 February.
