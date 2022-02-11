A46: Four murder arrests after two die in crash
- Published
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people died in a crash on a dual carriageway.
Leicestershire Police said it happened on the A46 near to the Six Hills junction at about 01:35 GMT on Friday.
Officers said a silver Skoda Fabia, a grey Audi TT and a blue Seat Leon were seen travelling at speed in the area.
Two women, aged 45 and 22, a 20-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent and a 21-year-old woman from Birmingham are all in police custody.
Police said the cars were in the area of Troon Way or Abbey Lane at about 01:25, and on the A46 between the Thurmaston Shopping Centre and the Hobby Horse Island.
Detectives emphasised the investigation was at a "very early" stage, adding work was being carried out to ascertain the circumstances of the collision and what happened in the minutes before.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.