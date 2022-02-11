BBC News

A46 Leicester: Crash and vehicle fire close major route

The road was closed in both directions for several hours

A serious collision and vehicle fire have closed a major road in Leicester.

The A46 was shut at about 02:15 GMT on Friday in both directions from the A607 in Syston to the A6006 near Wymeswold. It has since reopened southbound.

Highways England said the road could be shut for some time and remains closed while police investigations continue.

Diversions are in place and motorists have been advised to find alternative routes. HGVs in particular have been told to use the A6 to Loughborough.

