Members of organised crime group jailed over drugs
- Published
Two members of an organised crime group supplying cocaine have been jailed.
Leicestershire Police said the gang was followed by officers across the country before warrants were executed in 2019.
Sailesh Kumar, 38, of Anglian Way in Coventry, must serve nine years and seven months, while 45-year-old Kevin Thomson, of Ambergate Drive in Birstall, was sentenced to six years and seven months.
They were jailed at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday.
Leicestershire Police said the pair were part of a group caught after officers executed more than 50 warrants across Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Liverpool.
The force said Kumar was the "organiser" of a plot hatched in February 2019 to move more than 2kg of cocaine to another member of their group, with Thomson acting as courier.
Both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs when appearing in court last year.
Det Insp Lee Hunt, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "Those convicted ran a business-like operation and they all had a key role to play in the supply of controlled drugs on to the streets."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.