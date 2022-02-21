Coalville church and food bank to reopen after building work
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
A church and food bank in Leicestershire are set to officially reopen following building work.
New Life Church, which houses Coalville Foodbank in Margaret Street, has been revamped to make the building more accessible and improve the facilities.
The changes include a lift, a new kitchen, a large open meeting area and increased storage space for food.
Tim Maycock, senior leader at the church, said he was "grateful" to the community for supporting the work.
During the work, the church held meetings in Thringstone for six months, and the food bank operated out of Marlborough Square Methodist Church.
'More welcoming'
New Life Church said the work was funded by grants from local councils, national and local trusts and donations from the community.
Mr Maycock said he had been "blown away by all their generosity".
Alun Williams, one of the volunteers at Coalville Foodbank, said: "It is a much better space to store the food and more welcoming to run the food bank from, anything we can do to make things even a bit better for people in really difficult circumstances."
An open day is being held on Saturday to officially reopen the facility.
