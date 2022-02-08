Police appeal as stolen boating equipment remains unclaimed
Police have published images of numerous stolen boating equipment in a bid to reunite them with their owners.
In October, Leicestershire Police executed a warrant at a site in Heather, near Coalville, recovering a number of kayaks and canoes.
Police, who believe they were stolen from across the country, said some had been reunited with their equipment.
But at least 20 items remain unclaimed, and the force is urging anyone who recognises them to get in touch.
Any potential owners must be able to provide proof of ownership, police added.
Two people have been interviewed in connection with the incident, and inquiries are ongoing.
