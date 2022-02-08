BBC News

Police appeal as stolen boating equipment remains unclaimed

Published
Image source, Leicestershire Police
Image caption,
Police have published a number of pictures of equipment in a bid to reunite them with their rightful owners

Police have published images of numerous stolen boating equipment in a bid to reunite them with their owners.

In October, Leicestershire Police executed a warrant at a site in Heather, near Coalville, recovering a number of kayaks and canoes.

Police, who believe they were stolen from across the country, said some had been reunited with their equipment.

But at least 20 items remain unclaimed, and the force is urging anyone who recognises them to get in touch.

Any potential owners must be able to provide proof of ownership, police added.

Two people have been interviewed in connection with the incident, and inquiries are ongoing.

Image source, Leicestershire Police
Image caption,
At least 20 items remain unclaimed, the force said

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics