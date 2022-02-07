Severn Trent carrying out £300k repair works in Leicestershire
- Published
More than a mile of water pipes are being replaced to upgrade water supplies to homes in Leicestershire.
Severn Trent said it was spending more than £300,000 in Hinckley to improve about 3km (1.86 miles) of infrastructure, with work having begun at the junction of Church Street and Lychgate Lane last week.
Work is expected to finish in Hinckley Road in July.
A spokesman said the company was "doing everything we can" to limit disruption.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.