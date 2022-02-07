BBC News

Severn Trent carrying out £300k repair works in Leicestershire

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Severn Trent says it is investing more than £300,000 to replace nearly 3km of pipes

More than a mile of water pipes are being replaced to upgrade water supplies to homes in Leicestershire.

Severn Trent said it was spending more than £300,000 in Hinckley to improve about 3km (1.86 miles) of infrastructure, with work having begun at the junction of Church Street and Lychgate Lane last week.

Work is expected to finish in Hinckley Road in July.

A spokesman said the company was "doing everything we can" to limit disruption.

