Mountsorrel teen supported by celebrities 'gains angel wings'
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A teenager with a brain tumour, who received more than 800 letters of support during lockdown, has died.
The TV presenters Ant and Dec were among those to send messages to Matty Hatton, from Mountsorrel, Leicestershire while he was shielding.
Local landscapers also revamped his family garden for free so Matty could have some safe outdoor space.
In a post on social media his family said Matty "peacefully slipped away" on Saturday while they were by his side.
The tribute from his family said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce that Matty gained his angel wings last night.
"He peacefully slipped away with us by his side.
"Obviously this leaves a gaping hole in our hearts but we wish to celebrate having Matty in our lives for the short time that we did."
They also said the 17-year-old, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016, was the best son and brother anyone could ask for and thanked organisations like Rainbows Hospice for their support.
In 2020 his aunt started a campaign to have messages of support sent to him to keep his spirits up while he was stuck indoors shielding after his cancer relapsed for a third time.
He received more than 800 messages in total including those from the astronaut Tim Peake, comedian David Walliams and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.
During the same summer two local landscaping firms teamed up to give Matty's family a £13,000 makeover, which Matty's mother Alison said enabled them to be a family again.
