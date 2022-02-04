Driver dies and passenger injured as van hits tree
A man has died and another was injured after a van crashed in Leicestershire.
Police were called at 15:31 GMT to reports a white Peugeot van had collided with a tree on the A444 near Atterton.
The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was taken to hospital.
Officers said they were still investigating the events that led to the crash and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
The passenger's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
