Police cordon in Leicester after woman reports sexual assault
- Published
Part of Leicester city centre was cordoned off following a report of sexual assault
Leicestershire Police said the report was made by a woman on Thursday afternoon.
Officers sealed off an area around Leicester Cathedral, including Guildhall Lane and Peacock Lane.
The force said investigation work was being carried out to establish the exact time and location of any offence that had taken place.
