Leicestershire woman receives £500,000 pay-out after lung removal
By Simon Ward & Jennifer Harby
Reporter, BBC East Midlands Today
- Published
A woman whose right lung had to be removed following an operation on her oesophagus has received £500,000.
Allison Fine, from Coalville in Leicestershire, was left with significant breathing difficulties and restricted mobility after undergoing surgery at the Leicester Royal Infirmary (LRI) in August 2014.
Following surgery, it was found her lung had twisted and had to be removed.
The hospital trust apologised for what it said was a "rare complication".
'Dangerous'
Mrs Fine, who had a rare disorder called achalasia, underwent an operation to remove part of her oesophagus.
"The idea was to take [my oesophagus] out to improve my quality of life," she said.
"Unfortunately [following the operation], I couldn't breathe when they took the breathing tubes out."
The hospital carried out a number of CT scans to try to understand Mrs Fine's condition.
During this time her lung became infected, meaning she required further surgery.
"They discovered my lung had twisted, cutting off the blood supply and killing the lung," she said.
"They thought it was just a small thing but it was actually a whole twisted lung.
"I felt very, very let down by the surgical team at the LRI.
"I was an active person. I rode horses, I thought nothing of going for long walks. I'm lucky if I can get round a supermarket now."
Mrs Fine said she has been left with significant breathing difficulties, restricted mobility, extensive scarring, psychological injury and extensive care needs.
She said the £500,000 settlement would allow her to fund the adaptations she needs.
"There will come a time when I will be in a wheelchair permanently," she said.
"All we want is for procedures to be in place so this couldn't happen again."
Chris Gresswell-Green, a partner at Bridge McFarland LLP, the legal firm which represented Mrs Fine, said what had happened to her was "heartbreaking".
He added it was also rewarding to see an acknowledgement of the mistake from the trust and financial compensation to support her.
Andrew Furlong, medical director at Leicester's Hospitals said: "We apologise for the complications experienced during the patient's diagnosis and procedure.
"Following an internal investigation, we have put in place enhanced learning on the interpretation of scans that highlights some of the rare complications of surgery."
