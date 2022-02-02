Charnwood hammer robber has sentenced increased
A man who threatened his victim with a hammer after breaking into his van in the middle of the night has had his sentence increased.
In July 2020 Jamie Keeling got into the vehicle at a Leicestershire lake and, after a confrontation, took £30.
On 15 September 2021, he was given a two-year sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Leicester Crown Court.
But the Court of Appeal found this to be unduly lenient and jailed him for five years and three months.
Blood clue
The Attorney General's Office said the victim was sleeping in his van at Charnwood Water Ski and Wake Board Club in Thurmaston, after he had been night-fishing.
After being threatened with a claw hammer, the victim managed to wound Keeling, whose blood was found at the scene and used to identify him.
Two accomplices have never been identified.
Keeling, 26, of Ipswich Close, in the Beaumont Leys area of Leicester, admitted a charge of robbery.
Following the original sentence, the Solicitor General referred Keeling's case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.
Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC MP said: "Keeling attacked the victim in the middle of the night, alongside two accomplices.
"I referred his sentence because I felt that the initial term didn't properly reflect the severity of his crimes, and I am glad that the Court of Appeal agreed and reviewed his sentence."
