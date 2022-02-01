BBC News

Man and boy charged after stabbing in Market Harborough

A 21-year-old man suffered stab wounds in the attack, police said

Two people have been charged after a man was stabbed in a town.

Leicestershire Police said a 21-year-old man sustained stab wounds in the attack in Britannia Walk, Market Harborough, on 12 June 2021.

A man, 19, and a 16-year-old boy have now been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, a force spokesperson confirmed.

They are both due to appear at Loughborough Magistrates' Court on 2 March.

