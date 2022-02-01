Bosworth Medieval Festival set to return after two years
- Published
A medieval festival is set to return this summer after two years following cancellations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The two-day Bosworth Medieval Festival attracts visitors, traders and re-enactors from across the UK.
It is due to begin on 20 August at the Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Centre in Leicestershire.
The event will again feature re-enactments, including the Battle of Bosworth that saw Richard III's death.
His remains were found underneath a Leicester car park in 2012, and later confirmed as belonging to the king.
Leicestershire County Council said a full programme was still being confirmed, adding more attractions would be added in the coming weeks.
Councillor Christine Radford, cabinet member for heritage, leisure and arts, said: "We're delighted to be able to welcome Bosworth Medieval Festival back to our events calendar in August after two years without it.
"Leicestershire has a rich and proud heritage to showcase and the Bosworth Medieval Festival does just that, as well as commemorating the Battle of Bosworth."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.