Light Up Leicester: Return of illuminated art show to city
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
Published
A city is hoping the return of a four-day festival of illuminated artworks will bring visitors to its streets.
Light Up Leicester, a city-wide art festival, will run in Leicester from 3-6 March.
The show ran for the first time in 2020 but organisers said this year's event would feature more installations.
Simon Jenner, director of the city's Business Improvement District (BID), said he expected crowds of around 70,000 across the four days.
'A showstopper'
The nine art installations will form a trail around the city.
They will include a tunnel of light and an inflatable glowing human sculpture called Fantastic Planet by artist Amanda Parer.
Mr Jenner described Fantastic Planet as a "showstopper".
"It's incredibly exciting to see the return of Light Up Leicester to the city," he said.
"We're thrilled to build on the success of the last festival in 2020 and to continue bringing events like these to the city centre."
There will also be opportunities for visitors and schools to create their own light installations, using lighting kits.
