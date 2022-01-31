Horse kick video: Former teacher to deny animal cruelty
A former teacher has indicated she will plead not guilty to two animal cruelty charges after a video showing a horse being punched and kicked was shared.
Sarah Moulds, 37, from Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, appeared at Boston Magistrates' Court in Lincolnshire after the RSPCA charged her with offences against a pony called Bruce.
The charity brought the case after the video was widely shared online.
Ms Moulds will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 28 February.
She was released on unconditional bail.
