Cassius Povey: Sex offender found guilty of multiple rapes
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
A 29-year-old man has been convicted of eight counts of rape following a trial.
Leicestershire Police said their investigation into Cassius Povey began after members of the public reported "content of social media posts" to officers.
Povey, formerly of Leicester, admitted a number of sexual offence charges but denied multiple rape offences.
He was found guilty of four counts of raping a girl and four counts of raping a woman on Friday.
Povey, now of Elsenham Road in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, was convicted of a total of 23 sexual offences.
He will be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on 24 February.
'A long investigation'
Police said during their inquiries, further crimes were uncovered that revealed the extent of Povey's offending "and his deliberate targeting of vulnerable children".
He sexually abused eight victims between January 2010 and December 2016.
Before trial, Povey admitted causing and inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, 13 counts of engaging in sexual activity with a girl and meeting a girl following sexual grooming.
He was acquitted of one count of raping a girl.
Det Con Kevin Sharkey said: "It's been a long investigation with the gathering of a substantial amount of evidence.
"I want to pay tribute to the strength and resilience these women have shown throughout the cases. The courage they displayed when giving evidence in court has been admirable.
"These convictions clearly show that just because something happened a number of years ago, doesn't mean nothing can be done."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.