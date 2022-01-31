Arrest after cyclist fatally hurt in Leicestershire car crash
A man has been arrested after a cyclist was fatally injured in a car crash in Leicestershire.
Emergency services arrived at Coventry Road, in Sapcote, after a report a silver Audi Q5 had hit a cyclist at about 10:00 GMT on Sunday.
Leicestershire Police said the cyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital but later died.
A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was also detained on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and is in police custody.
Det Sgt Paul Hawkins, from the force's serious collision investigation unit, has appealed to anyone who has dashcam footage or was in the area at the time of the crash and saw what happened to come forward.
