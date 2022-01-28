Leicester: Three men charged after cannabis plants discovered
- Published
Three men have been charged after a number of cannabis plants were discovered at a business unit.
Police said the charges relate to plants found in Bolton Road, Leicester, in the early hours of Thursday.
A 23-year-old man, of no fixed address, and two men, aged 22 and 32, from Leicester are accused of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class B drug.
They are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.
