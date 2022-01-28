BBC News

Leicester: Three men charged after cannabis plants discovered

Published
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
The men have been remanded in custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Friday

Three men have been charged after a number of cannabis plants were discovered at a business unit.

Police said the charges relate to plants found in Bolton Road, Leicester, in the early hours of Thursday.

A 23-year-old man, of no fixed address, and two men, aged 22 and 32, from Leicester are accused of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class B drug.

They are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics