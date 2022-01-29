National Space Centre: Interactive eco gallery to launch
A new £250,000 gallery dedicated to the environmental challenges of life on Earth is set to open at the National Space Centre.
The interactive environment-themed display, named Home Planet, is due to open at the Leicester-based attraction in March.
It will feature a responsive floor projection and a time-lapse show charting rising global temperatures.
The centre said it aimed to tell the story of the human impact on Earth.
'Giant thermometer'
Work started on the display earlier this month.
The gallery will feature an interactive floor projection featuring ice, water, and sea creatures that respond to visitor movements.
The main show will introduce the theme of rising global temperatures with a timelapse running from pre-industrial times through to the present day.
As the video plays, a giant thermometer in the area near the audience will respond to the temperature portrayed at points during the show.
An art installation made from recycled materials will highlight the human impact on the environment.
Kevin Yates, head of exhibition development, said: "We hope this new gallery will present the reality of the challenges we face but also help people to see that there are individual and collective changes we can make that will create a better future for us and all life on Earth."
The centre has received funding from Severn Trent, as well as a number of other donors.
Sue Heyes, from Severn Trent, said the plans were "really exciting".
