Leicester graduate celebrates with dance at ceremony
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
- Published
A man could not hide his happiness at finishing university as he danced on stage during a graduation ceremony.
Oluseyi Junior Smith, who gained a 2:2 in engineering at the University of Leicester, "wanted to do something fun" after a difficult few months.
The university held its first in-person ceremony since January 2020, with students who finished their courses over the last two years graduating.
Thousands have since watched Mr Smith's dance after it was shared online.
The 23-year-old from Worlington, Suffolk, known to his friends as OJ, said: "I just wanted to do something fun because it was my day.
"I'm not one for formalities so seeing everyone go up on the stage being very sensible and giving a nice wave to the crowd, I thought 'why not do something a bit more fun'.
"I'm just very happy I have graduated.
"It is a huge achievement considering all the things that have happened these last few months."
Mr Smith is now training to be a secondary maths teacher.
"I wish I could have had the time to celebrate with everyone as much as I could, but I couldn't, because the next day I had to go and teach," he added.
"The way that my dad put it was that going to university and getting the degree is important, but you are learning about life.
"And the last few years really was about learning about how life can go one way or go in a completely different direction."
