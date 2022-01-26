Dashcam appeal over fatal tree crash in Ilston on the Hill
Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a man died when the car he was travelling in hit a tree in Leicestershire.
Officers were called to the crash, which involved a white BMW, in Illston Lane in Illston on the Hill on Tuesday at about 18:30 GMT.
The front seat passenger, a man in his 30s, died at the scene but the driver of the car was uninjured, police said.
The road was closed near the junction with the B6047 for several hours.
Det Con Kasie Carter, from Leicestershire Police, said: "I'm particularly keen to speak to any motorists who were in the area at the time and who have a dashcam in their vehicle.
"I'd also ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the BMW prior to it occurring, to come forward."
