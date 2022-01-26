Horse kick video: Former teacher charged with animal cruelty
A teacher who was sacked after a video was shared showing a horse being punched and kicked has been charged with animal cruelty by the RSPCA.
The footage, viewed more than two million times online, was filmed by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs who said it showed members of the Cottesmore Hunt in Leicestershire.
Sarah Moulds, 37, was subsequently dismissed by Mowbray Education Trust.
She is due to appear at Boston Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The RSPCA said it was prosecuting Ms Moulds over two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 against a grey pony called Bruce.
The charity will allege she caused "unnecessary suffering" to Bruce by "kicking and hitting" him, and for not taking reasonable steps to "protect the animal from pain, suffering, injury or disease".
It said both of the alleged offences occurred on 6 November in Gunby, Lincolnshire.
At the time Ms Moulds had been participating in The Cottesmore Hunt - one of Britain's oldest foxhound packs.
The footage was investigated by the RSPCA after being posted to Twitter.
The animal charity described it as "really upsetting" and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Following public outcry over the video, Ms Moulds was suspended and then sacked by Mowbray Education Trust, based in Leicestershire, after an internal investigation.
She was also removed from a voluntary position at her local branch of The Pony Club, while the Cottesmore Hunt said a "thorough internal investigation" had meant a "follower will not participate in trail hunting" with the group.
