Leicester City helicopter crash: Officers honoured for bravery
By Greig Watson and PA News agency
BBC News
- Published
Two officers who tried to save five people - including the Leicester City Football Club chairman - killed in a helicopter crash have received awards.
Sgt Michael Hooper and PC Stephen Quartermain were among the first on the scene when the aircraft came down outside the King Power Stadium in 2018.
Despite intense flames the pair tried unsuccessfully to get to those inside.
They were presented with Queen's Gallantry Medals by the Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.
Club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Kaveporn Punpare, Nusara Suknamai, Eric Swaffer and Izabela Lechowicz died when the helicopter span out of control.
The two officers were on duty during Leicester City's match with West Ham United on 27 October.
They sustained heat and scorch marks to their faces as they attempted to rescue people from the flaming wreckage.
Sgt Hooper said: "The incident was very tragic so it's sad that it's the circumstances in which we've been awarded it, but to be here today is a real honour.
"I'd like to think that what we did was what any police officer would've done in those circumstances and I think we were just doing our duty really."
The officers said Prince William, whom they had met before, spoke about the crash and asked if they had received support and counselling.
Both have had psychotherapy and other counselling, with the backing of Leicestershire Police, they said.
PC Quartermain added: "If it encourages people to come forward if they have any mental health issues, with trauma, if we can step forward and help people in our line of work to come to terms with that sort of thing, then it's worthwhile."
The officers' efforts were previously recognised in 2019, when they were among four people nominated for National Police Bravery Awards.
