Leicester: Man who raped woman while she slept jailed
By Alex Smith
BBC News
- Published
A man who raped a woman while she slept has been jailed for 12 years.
Leicestershire Police said Bahman Razvani, 31, met the victim in Leicester city centre on 25 July.
The force said despite her being "heavily intoxicated", Razvani took her to an address in Glebe Street and had sex with her while she was unconscious.
The woman woke up to find him touching her inappropriately, police said, and left to tell officers she believed she had been raped.
Razvani, formerly of Glebe Street, was arrested but claimed the woman had consented to having sex with him.
But at Leicester Crown Court on 9 December, he pleaded guilty to one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.
'He knew what he'd done'
He was jailed at the same court on Monday.
Razvani was also placed on the sex offenders register for life and is subject to a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.
Det Con Kristina Page-Brown said: "He [Razvani] knew what he'd done. His behaviour was predatory and he took advantage of her after she had been on a night out.
"This was a traumatic incident for his victim and I am pleased she didn't have to relive the ordeal in front of a jury. I hope yesterday's result can provide a degree of closure and allow her to move on with her life."
