Molly's Gift: Friends plan exercise challenge in memory of footballer
By Emily Anderson
Journalist, BBC East Midlands Today
- Published
The founders of a charity set up in memory of a footballer who died from sepsis have said they hope to raise thousands of pounds this month in her memory.
Molly Webb, 25, from Shepshed in Leicestershire, died in January 2019.
A charity set up in her name, Molly's Gift, is organising a drive to raise funds through a January exercise challenge.
The founders said the support they had received was "really inspiring".
'Pride'
Ms Webb's girlfriend Emily Sharpe, who helped set up the charity, said the aim of the challenge was to inspire people to do 600 minutes of exercise during January.
Funds raised will be put towards opportunities for children and young people in sport and physical activity.
As part of the challenge, some of Ms Webb's teammates from the football team she captained - Loughborough Foxes Vixens - climbed Beacon Hill in Leicestershire.
"[Molly] just had a warmth about her," said Ms Sharpe.
"She just drew people in. If you had a bad day, you'd get to football, you'd see Molly and your mood would instantly change."
"She was really kind and she was always very passionate about football."
Charity co-founder Leandra Whelband added: "We see people we don't even know [doing the challenge] that all know about Molly's Gift, so I think that's really inspiring and that's all because of Molly."
Steve Wilkinson, director of football at Loughborough Foxes, added: "All the work that Molly did before she unfortunately passed away is now being brought to fruition and hopefully she's looking down on us with a huge amount of pride."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.