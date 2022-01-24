Two men bailed after stabbing at Leicester student party
- Published
Two men who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing at a student party have been released on bail.
Police said they were called to a report of a person being stabbed at student accommodation on Putney Road in Leicester at 23:40 GMT on Thursday.
The force said a man in his 20s had a single stab wound and is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
The men, both aged 22 and from Slough, were arrested on Saturday.
