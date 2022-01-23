Leicester West MP celebrates birth of baby boy
An MP and her partner have celebrated the birth of their first child.
Labour's Liz Kendall, MP for Leicester West, announced the birth of a boy named Henry on social media on Friday evening, adding she was "bursting with love and happiness".
She has become the first serving MP to have a child through surrogacy.
In November Ms Kendall, 50, announced she would be taking a temporary step back from her parliamentary duties to spend time with her new baby.
MPs from across the political spectrum joined in congratulating Ms Kendall on the birth.
Leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer wrote: "Huge congratulations Liz, and welcome Henry!"
