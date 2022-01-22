Leicester attempted murder arrests after party stabbing
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed at a party.
The victim was found with a stab wound at student accommodation in Putney Road, Leicester, after police were called at about 23.40 GMT on Thursday.
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition, Leicestershire Police said.
The two suspects, both 22 and from Slough, have been arrested and remain in police custody.
