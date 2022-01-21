Road closed after suspected grenade found in Leicester canal
Bomb disposal experts have been called in after a suspected grenade was pulled from a canal, police have confirmed.
The discovery was reported by a member of the public thought to be magnet fishing in the canal near Upperton Road Bridge in Leicester at about 12:10 GMT.
Leicestershire Police said the area had been cordoned off for safety reasons. Upperton Road has been closed at the junction of Raw Dykes Road.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team has been contacted, the force said.
