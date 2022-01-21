Labour by-election win after Charnwood councillor's death
- Published
Labour has retained two council seats after a by-election in Leicestershire.
The by-election came after the death of Gill Bolton - who was elected for the Loughborough Shelthorpe ward at Charnwood Borough Council in May 2019 - and the resignation of Alice Brennan.
Anne Gray and Beverley Jane Gray secured 709 and 654 votes respectively.
Conservative candidate, Christopher Stewart - who was originally left off the postal vote ballots due to a printing error - received 311 votes.
Turnout for the election was 18.66%.
The result brings the number of seats held by the Labour opposition back to 12, compared to the 37 members of the Conservative majority, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
