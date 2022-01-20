Man jailed over husband and wife's burglary ordeal in Leicester
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
- Published
A burglar who was part of a group that tied up two householders for several hours and threatened them with weapons and acid has been jailed.
Fadil Abdirahman admitted false imprisonment and robbery after he broke into a house on Celandine Road, Leicester, at 17:20 BST on 1 June.
The 26-year-old had changed his plea to guilty on the first day of his trial at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday.
He has now been sentenced to seven years and four months in prison.
Leicestershire Police said Abdirahman, of Fulham Road, London was joined by four other people who broke into the house on 1 June after one of them pretended to be a delivery driver.
The force said as the woman answered the door, two of the gang armed with weapons entered the house and dragged her upstairs.
While she was tied up, the men searched the house and demanded money, before two more members arrived at the house and made threats of using acid.
The woman was then ordered to text her husband asking him to come home. When he returned he was also tied up.
The husband eventually managed to make contact with a family member who called police.
'Fighting for life'
Abdirahman's accomplices fled the scene with items from the house but he was stopped and tackled to the ground by a police officer.
PC Sam Munton said he felt like he was "fighting for his life" as he held onto Abdirahman before his arrest.
He suffered injuries to his head, elbow and hand. Another officer was pushed to the floor by Abdirahman.
Abdirahman had previously denied being involved in the burglary but at the start of his trial on Wednesday, he changed his plea to guilty.
He had also previously pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
DC Gemma Allen said: "This was a deeply distressing incident for all those subjected to the violence and threats.
"We are pleased that Abdirahman has admitted his involvement and we hope that this helps the victims come to terms with what happened and move on from the events of that day."
Reflecting on the violence encountered by her colleagues, she said: "Officers expect a certain degree of resistance during their duties but no one should be made to feel like their life was in danger.
"Abdirahman showed the officer no mercy and continued to resist arrest using violence which resulted in the officer sustaining cuts to his head, hands and arms."
Leicestershire Police said inquiries were continuing in relation to the other suspects in this case.
