Leicester Richard III artefacts find new home in visitor centre
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Artefacts associated with the reburial of a medieval king whose remains were retrieved from a car park are being moved to a visitor centre.
When Richard III's remains were found in Leicester in 2012, it made headlines around the world.
He was reinterred at Leicester Cathedral in 2015, which is now closed for restoration work.
Items including a coffin pall and a crown will be moved to the city's King Richard III Visitor Centre.
'Important'
The embroidered pall was designed by textile artist Jacqui Binns and features representations of people from the time of Richard III, as well as people who were significant in the work to find and rebury him.
The crown that sits above the pall was designed and commissioned by Dr John Ashdown-Hill.
Iain Gordon, visitor centre general manager, said: "We're honoured to be able to display the pall and crown during the closure.
"We have been working closely with the cathedral team to ensure that we can continue to tell such an important part of the king's story."
Simon Bentley, project director for the work, said: "The cathedral is pleased that these artefacts will continue to be enjoyed at the visitor centre, whilst restoration works continue at the cathedral."
The cathedral is due to reopen in autumn 2023.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook,Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.