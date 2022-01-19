Ben John: Extremist ordered to read books is jailed
A man told by a judge to read classic literature after being found guilty of a terrorism offence will be jailed after a suspended sentence was quashed.
Ben John, who police described as a white supremacist, was given a two-year suspended sentence in August.
The 22-year-old was convicted of having a copy of the Anarchist Cookbook on a computer hard drive.
The Court of Appeal ruled the original sentence was unlawful and ordered John to serve two years in prison.
He will also spend a further year on extended licence.
Lord Justice Holroyde: "We are satisfied that there must be a sentence of immediate imprisonment."
John, of Addison Drive in Lincoln, who attended the hearing via videolink, must hand himself into police by 16:00 GMT on Thursday.
Last year, police said John had collected tens of thousands of documents in bulk downloads onto hard drives, which contained "a wealth" of white supremacist and anti-Semitic material.
The ex-student was charged under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act, and found guilty by a jury of one count.
Alongside a suspended sentence he was handed a five-year serious crime prevention order, with Judge Timothy Spencer QC ordering him to read famous works such as Shakespeare plays and Pride and Prejudice.
At a review hearing earlier this month the judge quizzed John about his literature reading and concluded there had been "encouraging" progress.
The Attorney General's Office (AGO) referred his sentence to the Court of Appeal under the unduly lenient sentencing scheme.
It came after campaign group Hope Not Hate wrote an open letter calling for a review of the case.
