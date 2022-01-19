Granby Street: Work starts on £900k revamp of Leicester street
By Heather Burman
BBC News
- Published
Work to pedestrianise a busy city centre street as part of a £900,000 revamp is getting under way.
Improvements are being carried out on a stretch of Granby Street, between Northampton Street and St George's Way, in Leicester.
The city council said it wanted the area to be a more welcoming gateway to the city and safer for pedestrians and cyclists.
The work is expected to take about seven months to complete.
'Exciting place'
Granby Street is the main route between the city centre and the railway station.
As part of the work, automated bollards will be installed and changes made to the existing cycle lane between Dover Street and the inner ring road to improve the route for cyclists, the council said.
In Northampton Street, existing footpaths will be widened and two new loading bays are due to be created.
The council said new trees would also be planted and cycle parking spots added, as well as the installation of a new docking station as part of the city's e-bike hire scheme.
Councillor Adam Clarke, the deputy city mayor, told BBC Radio Leicester: "We're on street at the moment and gradually, you will see the street scene begin to change quite dramatically.
"We expect that by next summer, the area will be vibrant and an exciting place to either pass through or stop and enjoy yourself."
Northampton Street has been partially closed, from Charles Street to Newport Place, and is expected to remain shut for a further 11 weeks.
The council said work would then move further along the road to between the junctions with Newport Place and Granby Street.
Work is expected to move on to Granby Street itself in the spring.
