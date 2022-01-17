Leicester: Appeal after cyclist seriously hurt in crash
- Published
Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was seriously hurt when he was knocked off his bike in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said the cyclist, a man in his 20s, was hit by a white van on a crossing near the junction of Aylestone Road and Middleton Street at about 07:30 GMT on Monday.
He was treated for serious injuries and remains in a stable condition in hospital, the force added.
No arrests have yet been made.
Police have asked anyone who captured the collision on a dashcam or who saw what happened to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.