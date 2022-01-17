Braunstone Gate: Firms divided over 'mini-Holland' road scheme
By Heather Burman & Hannah Richardson
Drop-in sessions are to be held over £1.5m plans to permanently prioritise cyclists and pedestrians on a Leicester street.
The city council set up what it called a "mini-Holland" temporary scheme in Braunstone Gate, giving pedestrians and cyclists priority over traffic in 2020.
Leicester City Council now wants to make the system permanent.
But local businesses are divided over the proposals. Drop-in information sessions are being held on Monday.
The council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) the scheme would create wider pavement areas, and local cafés and restaurants will be able to apply for street café licences to set up outside seating areas as part of the plans.
Deputy city mayor for environment and transport, councillor Adam Clarke, said: "We've seen the success of mini-Holland schemes elsewhere over the past few years and investing in a similar scheme here will help support local businesses with a more attractive trading environment, while also helping us meet our obligations to cut carbon and improve air quality."
Ed Tiernan, owner of Ninety Six Degrees coffee shop, said more investment in the area would be a big step in the right direction for Braunstone Gate.
However, some businesses said they were concerned about the loss of most of their on-street parking.
Philippa Kerrod, co-owner of hairdressers Salon 57, said a lot of their female clients had already expressed worries about having to park further away since the scheme began.
Drop-in information sessions are being held at Ninety Six Degrees café in Braunstone Gate, from 14:00 until 16:00 GMT, and then at Metal Monocle bar in Braunstone Gate between 17:00 and 19:00 GMT.
