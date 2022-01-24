Leicestershire care home rated inadequate by inspectors shut down
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
Magistrates have approved the closure of a care home that inspectors found to be "unsafe and understaffed".
Berrystead Nursing and Residential Home, in Leicestershire, was placed in special measures in January after an unannounced inspection last November.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) found there was only one working shower between 34 residents, which was "not clean or fit for purpose".
A council said it was working to move the affected residents.
The watchdog said inspectors visited the home, in Melton Road, Syston, after it received concerns about the building and the environment.
The home, which provides care for adults over 65 years old, was rated inadequate in the latest report and a court order was granted to close the home on Thursday.
Inspectors found residents were not protected from the risk of infection and the environment was poorly maintained and not fit for purpose.
They also found a fire risk assessment, which was carried out in March 2020 and identified a number of "very high risks requiring immediate attention", had not been introduced.
The report said staffing numbers were "not sufficient" to meet people's needs or keep them safe.
'Urgent action'
"Due to staff shortages, domestic staff also assisted and supported people at meal times and in the kitchen when required," it said.
"It is not recommended that staff have cleaning and care duties on the same shift due to the risk of cross infection."
A CQC spokesperson said it had taken "urgent action to protect people living" at the care home.
"While our legal processes do not allow us to go in to further detail at this stage, we will publish a report setting out full details of our concerns and inspection findings in due course," they added.
"All CQC's action is open to appeal."
A spokesperson for Leicestershire County Council said: "We're now working closely with the families of residents as well as partners across health, the city council and Rutland County Council to arrange suitable accommodation.
"While that is happening, overseeing the care and wellbeing of those affected residents is our priority."
Berrystead Nursing and Residential Home has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.