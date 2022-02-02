Emma Wolfenden: 'Obsessed' man jailed for woman's attempted murder
A man has been jailed for the attempted murder of a woman who died five months after he repeatedly stabbed her.
Emma Wolfenden initially recovered from the attack by her friend Robert Truscott, who was "obsessed" with her.
She was then unexpectedly found dead at her home in Rutland, and her cause of death is still unclear.
The Crown Prosecution Service said there was insufficient evidence to link her death to the stabbing, so Truscott could not be charged with murder.
The 48-year-old was sentenced to 29 years' imprisonment with a licence extension of five years, after being found guilty of attempted murder by a jury at Leicester Crown Court.
'An evil, selfish human being'
After the trial, it was revealed he had previous convictions for being violent towards women, including Miss Wolfenden's sister, who he had previously been in a relationship with.
He was also charged with attempting to murder another woman in 2003, but this was dropped when he pleaded guilty to a lesser offence.
Sentencing Truscott, Judge Philip Head told him he was a "very serious danger to the life and physical wellbeing of women".
"You were obsessive about and controlling of Emma Wolfenden," he said.
"You are emotionally incapable of receiving rejection, and react to that with extreme violence."
Miss Wolfenden's brother, Charles Wolfenden, described Truscott as "an evil, selfish human being, that showed little remorse for what he had done".
"She didn't deserve that," he said of the attack on his sister, who was 37 when she died.
"No-one deserves that. It beggars belief that there are human beings on this planet that can think that's OK. Especially a man on a woman, that's even worse."
Miss Wolfenden phoned 999 on the evening of 21 January 2021 to report that Truscott was attacking a man she had invited to her home.
"He was jealous of the fact Emma was spending time with this other man," Mr Wolfenden said.
"She said she was going on this Tinder date and he started sending messages saying he had drunk half a bottle of whisky to numb the pain.
"It's like 'I can't have you, no-one else can'. It was a frenzied attack. He lost control completely."
Truscott had cycled to her home armed with a knife, which he initially used to attack the other man, who disarmed him.
He then attacked Miss Wolfenden with another knife, taken from a knife block nearby, after the man left.
Because Miss Wolfenden initially survived, she was able to tell her brother what Truscott did to her.
'He's trying to kill me'
"We did a run-through once, role-play, she explained to me what happened," said Mr Wolfenden.
"He stabbed Emma once in the stomach and Emma looked at him and said 'You've just stabbed me. Stop!'
"She said he stabbed her again and again and she thought 'Oh my God, he's trying to kill me'.
"She fell backwards on the sofa and put her legs up to defend herself.
"She said he was making the most peculiar noise when he was doing the stabbing, an 'eugh' noise like he was being sick. That's the thing that stayed with her.
"I'm glad she didn't die there and then. I'm glad that wasn't the last thing she remembered."
Truscott, of Lowther Close in Langham, was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to the man he attacked.
Miss Wolfenden was discharged from hospital in April, and a friend found her dead on a sofa at her home on 23 June.
Her brother said her death was particularly tragic because she was happy and looking forward to the rest of her life.
"When she had come out of hospital and we had those three months with her before she sadly passed, that was the best three months I ever had with my sister," Mr Wolfenden said.
"It was like she was given a chance to say goodbye, because what she went through and what was inflicted on her, I have no idea how she survived that."
'She found peace'
Truscott stabbed Miss Wolfenden 10 times in the chest, neck and stomach. She had to have her spleen removed, and also had a stoma.
"I've got a picture of her after the operation and her stomach looks like a butcher's block," said her brother.
Mr Wolfenden said he was in disbelief when she recovered and started walking around.
"I was like 'How is this possible?' And she came back [home] and she was absolutely on fire. She was happy.
"She said to me she found peace in the fact that the worst thing possible had happened to her."
Mr Wolfenden said she was also looking forward to seeing Truscott go on trial.
While the cause of Miss Wolfenden's death is still unclear, her brother stressed that she did not kill herself.
"I was with her the night before and she was absolutely fine and laughing. She had a new kitten, which my other sister has got now," he said.
"It was such a shock. I was like 'Hang on'. She had been through all that [the stabbing and recovery], we were so elated, and suddenly she's ripped away from us.
"It was a massive shock to the family."
An inquest into Miss Wolfenden's death has been opened and adjourned.
The coroner is expected to explore her cause of death when the inquest is resumed following the conclusion of criminal proceedings.
