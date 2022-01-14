Daniel Rawlinson: Man who raped child more than 30 years ago jailed
A man who began sexually abusing a girl when she was six years old has been jailed.
Leicestershire Police said Daniel Rawlinson's crimes took place at an address in Leicester more than 30 years ago, between 1990 and 1991.
The 46-year-old, of Overpark Avenue in Braunstone, admitted rape and five counts of indecent assault.
He was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.
The victim reported what had happened during her childhood to police in 2020.
The force said she told officers Rawlinson had occasionally "acted in an aggressive manner and that she became scared of him".
'Degree of closure'
Det Con Andy Day said the victim provided a "detailed account" of what happened during the investigation, resulting in Rawlinson being charged.
"Thankfully, she has not had to relive her ordeal again, in front of a jury," he said.
"I hope the fact he's now serving a significant prison sentence will provide a degree of closure and allow her to move on with her life."
Rawlinson was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and is subject to a 15-year sexual harm prevention order.
