Rutland: Man guilty of murder bid after 'terrifying' attack
By Liam Barnes
BBC News
- Published
A man who stabbed a woman in her home has been found guilty of attempted murder.
Robert Truscott attacked Emma Wolfenden at Bullfinch Close, Oakham, Rutland, on 21 January last year.
Ms Wolfenden, 37, died in June, but a post-mortem examination found her death was not directly linked to the serious injuries incurred in the attack.
Truscott, 48, of Lowther Close in Langham, will be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on 4 February.
'Extremely frightening'
He was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to a man who was also in the house at the time of the attack, and had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a knife.
Following the jury's verdicts the family of Ms Wolfenden - who worked as a carer for disadvantaged children and people with substance abuse - said she was "a kind and loving person" who had "touched a lot of lives".
"[She] had a great sense of humour and would light up any room she walked into," her brother Charles said.
"As a family, we were left devastated by her tragic death."
Det Con Gemma Allen, from Leicestershire Police, said: "This was no doubt an extremely frightening incident for Ms Wolfenden and for the other male victim involved at the time.
"Ms Wolfenden remained in hospital for three months after the incident receiving treatment for serious injuries because of the terrifying actions of Robert Truscott.
"My thoughts today remain with everyone affected by this incident including the family of Ms Wolfenden, who have suffered hugely throughout the past year.
"I know this incident will remain with them for the rest of their lives."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk