Melton Mowbray man arrested after woman sexually assaulted
A man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in Melton Mowbray.
Leicestershire Police said she was "subjected to a serious sexual assault" in Dalby Road between 00:00 and 00:30 GMT on 28 December.
The woman, who is in her 40s, approached a couple in Hartopp Road after the attack.
The couple stayed with the woman until a family member arrived, a force spokesman said.
The 48-year-old man who was arrested has since been released on bail.
Officers are looking to speak to witnesses and drivers seen in the area at the time of the attack.
