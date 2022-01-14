Rosemary Conley marks 50 years of slimming classes
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
"Flex those arms; hold your tummies tight."
For decades, diet and fitness disciples from across the country have mobilised their core muscles and flung themselves into jumping jacks and cross-forward salsas, all to the gentle but firm instruction of one of Britain's most successful lifestyle entrepreneurs.
Rosemary Conley is marking half a century of her classes, which began in a village hall in Thurnby, Leicestershire.
In that time, she has released best-selling books and videos, become renowned for her famous Slimmer of the Year award, was made a CBE in 2004 and given the freedom of her home city of Leicester in 2009.
Rosemary started running her evening classes in the early 1970s, after losing weight herself.
They were so successful that she gave up her job as a secretary.
"I did more classes around the county and it just grew," she said.
Her initial focus was slimming and grooming.
Exercise was not part of the offering until the Jane Fonda fitness craze of a few years later.
"It went from talking about how to make the most of yourself to actually doing some exercise," said Rosemary.
"The word aerobics was born.
"Nobody was qualified in those days - I became qualified in the early 90s.
"And we didn't have men in the class.
"Now we do and we don't think anything of it. They are welcomed with open arms."
Fitness fashions have changed over the 50 years of her career and she has seen her ups and downs within the industry.
But she has retained the loyalty of many of her original followers - and continues to run classes around the village halls of Leicestershire.
"They knew me before I was a national name," she said.
"The wonderful thing is that most of my class have been coming to me for at least 30 years, if not 40 years.
"My longest-standing member has been coming for 46 years. They've lost weight and they've kept it off.
"From my point of view, it's been the most rewarding job."
Her constant presence has meant a lot to those who attend her classes.
Pamela McMahon, 86, described how Rosemary's classes helped her recover after she was mugged.
"I was dragged along the ground," she said.
"I was in hospital with problems with my leg. But Rosemary's exercises kept me mobile."
Fellow regular Carole Smith added: "If I didn't come here, I think I'd probably be 25 stone.
"I had an illness and the class helped me get through that. I've been coming here 41 years and maybe I'll come for another 41."
The only thing in recent years that has stopped the formidable fitness guru has been the coronavirus pandemic, when lockdown forced the temporary closure of her classes.
"To have a break after this massive period of time where we had come week after week was really hard," Rosemary said.
"But it was such a joy to come back.
"In a strange way, I enjoy my classes more now than I ever have.
"I don't think I will ever stop.
"We joke about the fact that when we get into our 90s we will be doing Zimmer-obics."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.